AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Short Interest Update

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,410,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 21,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbCellera Biologics

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,354,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1,087.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,194,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of -0.94. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.