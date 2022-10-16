Accredited Investors Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,935.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,563 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

