AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Down 10.8% in September

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 11,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.40. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,241 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

