Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Cut to €10.50

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.75 ($11.99) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.50 ($15.82) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Acerinox from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acerinox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Acerinox stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

