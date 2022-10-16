ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.11.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

