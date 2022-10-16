Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in September

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,400 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 3,087,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28,004.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 99.00 to 96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 123.00 to 114.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $7.05 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

