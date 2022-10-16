Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Short Interest Update

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Advaxis Price Performance

ADXS opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis ( OTCMKTS:ADXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

