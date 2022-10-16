Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in September

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,080.0 days.

Aedifica Stock Performance

Shares of AEDFF opened at $72.78 on Friday. Aedifica has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aedifica from €93.00 ($94.90) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

