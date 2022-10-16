Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 250,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Afya by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

