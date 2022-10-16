Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $109.16 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,779 shares of company stock worth $99,942,713 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

