Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Trading 3.3% Higher

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47. 3,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,508,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

