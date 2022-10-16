AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 684,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

