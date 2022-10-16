Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $1.27 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -2.64.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

