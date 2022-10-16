Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Up 19.5% in September

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 426.6% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 433,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 351,543 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 63.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $712,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMOT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $419.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.51. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

