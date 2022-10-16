Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MDRX opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Insider Transactions at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.