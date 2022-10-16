Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 395.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

