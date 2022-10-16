Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 37,040 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 974,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

