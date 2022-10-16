Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,349 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banner Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of BANR opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.94. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.92 million. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Banner Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.