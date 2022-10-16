Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 3,420.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,298 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.98 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 73.99%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.