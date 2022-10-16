Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,497 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 21,354 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

DKS opened at $109.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

