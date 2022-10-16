Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $8.71 Million Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 158.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $272,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average of $118.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.02 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PIPR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

