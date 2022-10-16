Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,778 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

