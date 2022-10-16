Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 279.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126,997 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alcoa by 61.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alcoa by 25.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alcoa by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 36.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

