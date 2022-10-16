Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,349 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Banner by 32.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Stock Down 0.4 %

Banner stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $156.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

