Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,055 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 48.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.06. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,880,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,880,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,894. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

