Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338,713 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

