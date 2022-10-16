Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 12,185 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 192,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 82,667 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,979,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $33.85 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

