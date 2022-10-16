Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 24,107 Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of BWG stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

