Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,302,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in ANSYS by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $203.21 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.62 and its 200-day moving average is $257.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.17.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

