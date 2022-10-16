Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 31,414 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,414 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Balchem by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 99,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.60. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.34 and a 200 day moving average of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

