Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.93. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.