Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $17.22 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 222,258 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.9% during the second quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 41,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 25,728 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

