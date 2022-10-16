AlphaValue Downgrades Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) to Reduce

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Land Securities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $793.33.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LDSCY stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

