Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,935.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,591.2% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 305,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 287,393 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 951.6% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $5,948,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $6,519,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 608.1% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $125.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.