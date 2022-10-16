Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,091.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,324,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

