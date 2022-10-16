Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,013.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 9,593.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 68,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 67,539 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,389.6% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,886.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,860.6% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,990.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 127,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 121,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day moving average is $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

