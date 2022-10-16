Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

