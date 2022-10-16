América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Trading Down 2.2 %

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

