American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 12,354 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,912.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Stock Down 5.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.