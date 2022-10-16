American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $4,516,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,710 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,095,000 after purchasing an additional 127,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Down 2.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.44 and a 200-day moving average of $265.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

