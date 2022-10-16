American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Lowered to $53.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $252,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

