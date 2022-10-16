Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,160,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after buying an additional 162,160 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 22.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,155,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,597,000 after buying an additional 396,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,605,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.73 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

