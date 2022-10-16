Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,860.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 5.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

