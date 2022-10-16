Analysts Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Target Price at $30.81

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.81.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

