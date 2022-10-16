Analyzing Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 23.50% 90.18% 38.65% NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atkore and NeoVolta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.17 $587.86 million $19.40 4.29 NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atkore and NeoVolta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67 NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atkore presently has a consensus price target of $120.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.07%. NeoVolta has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.30%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Atkore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atkore beats NeoVolta on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It offers NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems to store and use energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

