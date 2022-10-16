Analyzing Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) & CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micron Solutions and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.41 million 0.46 $1.73 million ($0.74) -3.69 CONMED $1.01 billion 2.29 $62.54 million ($3.96) -19.21

Profitability

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Micron Solutions and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions -11.38% N/A N/A CONMED -10.93% 13.94% 5.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Micron Solutions and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CONMED beats Micron Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries. Micron Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

