Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in September

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.6 days.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of AAUKF opened at $29.99 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $55.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,232.33.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

