Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $23.85 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $348.21 million, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.