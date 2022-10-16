Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT Lowered to €29.50

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.40 ($34.08) to €29.50 ($30.10) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APEMY. Bank of America cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aperam from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aperam from €55.00 ($56.12) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.
Aperam Price Performance
OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
