Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT Lowered to €29.50

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.40 ($34.08) to €29.50 ($30.10) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APEMY. Bank of America cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aperam from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aperam from €55.00 ($56.12) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 15.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

