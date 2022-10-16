AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) PT Lowered to $131.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $102.76 on Friday. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AppFolio will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,858,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 5,727 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $584,039.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,664 shares of company stock worth $5,509,793. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 142.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,288,000 after acquiring an additional 643,119 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 846,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,746,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AppFolio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,295,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 6.6% during the second quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 367,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth $16,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

